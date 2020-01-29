Nanaimo electronics store employee punched repeatedly by shoplifter

Police hope the public can help identify a suspected shoplifter who punched and allegedly threatened to stab an employee at Nanaimo retail store.

The Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who assaulted an employee and allegedly threatened to stab him.

According to police, the incident happened Jan. 11 at about 6 p.m., when the employee confronted the man for allegedly stealing merchandise. The electronics store didn’t wish to be identified.

Police spoke with the 26-year-old male employee, who told police he approached the suspect at the front doors after witnessing him attempting to leave without paying for two speakers, valued at $1,500. The suspect punched the employee several times, then allegedly threatened to stab him with a knife.

The suspect was able to get away with the merchandise.

The employee was left shaken by the ordeal, but was not injured in the confrontation. A knife was not produced, but the suspect alluded to having one in his pocket.

The suspect is white, in his late 30s, with greying brown hair and was wearing a large khaki sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the identity of this person is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

