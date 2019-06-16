Nanaimo Dry Grad needs some more volunteers

Volunteers willing to work the late shift June 21 are especially needed, says organizer

Nanaimo Dry Grad is coming up Friday, June 21, from 7 p.m. until the wee hours at Beban Park. (NEWS BULLETIN file photo)

Nanaimo Dry Grad needs a few more volunteers to make sure this week’s alcohol- and drug-free graduation party is a good one.

The event is coming up Friday, June 21, from 7 p.m. until the wee hours at Beban Park. It brings together students from every Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools high school, as well as SD68 alternative programs and Aspengrove School, Nanaimo Christian School and the High School at VIU.

“It’s an opportunity to have fun in a safe environment,” said Jason Bradley, event chairman. “They’re not having the pressures of drinking or doing drugs. You’re just with your friends, hanging out, having a good time.”

The event website promises food, drink, music, karaoke, scuba diving and there will be other recreation, activities, games and prizes.

“There’s lots. We don’t want to say too much about it in the paper because we don’t want the kids to know, but there’s a myriad of different things,” Bradley said.

With several hundred students expected to attend, organizers depend on a few hundred volunteers to make the night happen. Anyone 21 and older can volunteer, including parents of grads.

“Our key people are in place, we just need to fill in some gaps with some volunteers the night of,” Bradley said, adding that volunteers are particularly needed for the 10 p.m.-2 a.m. shift. “In the kitchen and the cleanup, that sort of thing. It’s the undesirable shifts.”

Anyone willing to sign up is asked to do so as soon as possible at www.nanaimodrygrad.com.

