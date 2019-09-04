Nanaimo dementia care facility becoming a health and safety training centre

Paul Manly, Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP; Erin Beaudoin, Eden Gardens executive director; Jen Lyle, CEO of SafeCare B.C.; and Coun. Ben Geselbracht, acting Nanaimo mayor, were on hand Wednesday for the announcement of Eden Gardens becoming a SafeCare B.C. satellite training centre. (Photo submitted)

A Nanaimo dementia care facility will become a centre for health and safety training in the industry.

The non-profit association SafeCare B.C. announced Wednesday that Nanaimo’s Eden Gardens is becoming Vancouver Island’s second satellite training centre. According to a SafeCare B.C. press release, the partnership agreement will increase access and expand the capacity for health and safety training for continuing care workers on the mid Island.

“We are very excited to partner with member sites across the province, so more training can be delivered locally,” said Jen Lyle, CEO of SafeCare B.C., in the release.

The association says continuing care workers work in long-term care and home care and community health support have high injury rates, and it’s hoped that further training can help reduce workplace injuries and guard against staffing shortages.

Erin Beaudoin, executive director of Eden Gardens, said in the release that the care facility is excited about the new partnership.

“This will allow us to empower our staff, and others in the region, with the knowledge and most current practices to create a safe environment for everyone,” Beaudoin said. “Not only are we creating a better workplace for our staff, but we’re also able to provide better care for our residents.”

SafeCare B.C.’s training centre is in Burnaby, with satellite locations in Parksville and Abbotsford.

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter