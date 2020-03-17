Nanaimo court closed due to connection to positive COVID-19 case

Nanaimo courthouse is closed due to connection to a person who tested positive for COVID-19. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo courthouse has been closed after a link to a positive COVID-19 test.

According to a notice from the Provincial Court of B.C., “a court participant … has been in contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19. The B.C. Supreme Court has shared the same message.

The notice mentioned that court participants in Campbell River and Chilliwack had been in contact with the same individual.

“We’ve posted notices on the door,” said Shelly Burchnall, senior manager at Nanaimo Law Courts. “The actual court business is still running, with exceptions … there’s been some hearings that have been cancelled and they’ve been postponed, pushed to the summer, but the actual law courts are closed until March 23 to the public. We’re business as usual as far as most of our processes.”

As of yesterday’s update from the provincial health officer, there have been 103 cases of COVID-19 in B.C., with eight of those cases in the Island Health region. Seven of the cases on Vancouver Island were new cases, announced since the previous update March 14.

Courts closed in #Chilliwack, #Nanaimo and Campbell River as a court participant at each location “has been in contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.” #covid19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/7ljp548D0m — Paul J. Henderson (@PeeJayAitch) March 17, 2020

Notices posted on the Nanaimo courthouse door this morning… https://t.co/2Iu7Wou3or pic.twitter.com/hwNleJGotX — Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) March 17, 2020

READ ALSO: City of Nanaimo says it’s stepping up its COVID-19 response

READ ALSO: B.C. to suspend K-12 schools due to COVID-19

READ ALSO: Stay informed about COVID-19

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni Valley News