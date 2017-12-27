Nanaimo cop cleared of wrongdoing in 2016 shooting

Report says Nanaimo RCMP member acted within the law in fatal shooting of man with knife

An IIO B.C. report issued Dec. 19 says a Nanaimo RCMP officer acted within the law during a fatal shooting in 2016. (News Bulletin file photo)

A Nanaimo RCMP officer acted within the law during a fatal shooting of a man with a knife a year and a half ago, according to a report by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

The report, released Dec. 19, was the result of an investigation into the fatal shooting of Craig Andrew Ford, 49, on June 14, 2016.

According to the report, which included statements from multiple witnesses, Ford continued to approach police while brandishing a knife while ignoring repeated commands to drop the weapon in the moments before he was shot on Country Club Drive behind St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church.

The report states the officer who shot and killed Ford acted to protect his life and the life of a fellow officer and the incident will not be forwarded to Crown counsel to consider charges.

The purpose of an IIO investigation is to determine if a police officer, through action or inaction, might have committed an offence in relation to an incident that led to the injury or death.

To read the full report, visit the IIO B.C. website at http://bit.ly/2CYd291.

