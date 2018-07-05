Nanaimo cold weather shelter opens for the summer, too

First Unitarian Fellowship on Townsite Road has opened in the summer in order to accommodate people experiencing homelessness year-round. (News Bulletin file)

A Nanaimo homeless shelter that usually operates after Halloween has opened earlier than normal.

First Unitarian Fellowship of Nanaimo, located on Townsite Road, has opened its shelter and will be providing beds for as many as 30 people experiencing homelessness until Oct. 31. The City of Nanaimo and B.C. Housing are assisting the church with the initiative.

The shelter will run exactly as it does during the winter time, operating between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“The goal of these additional spaces is to provide a safe place to shelter overnight for all those members of our community that do not have a home to live in, including many of those currently residing in the tent city on Port Drive,” said Karen Fry, the city’s fire chief and director of public safety, in a press release.

Following Oct. 31, the shelter will continue to operate as a normal.