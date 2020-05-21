Nanaimo Clippers organizing series of free drive-in movies

The Nanaimo Clippers play the fastest game on ice, but in these times, they’re offering a different kind of entertainment.

The hockey club has organized a series of free drive-in movie nights next month.

Tali Campbell, the team’s general manager, said the Clippers have been looking into the idea since April, but now have the necessary approvals from Island Health and the provincial health officer to be able to organize drive-in movies for up to 50 vehicles per showing.

“There’s a lot of hoops you’ve got to jump through and make sure you’ve got your proper procedures in place and your protocols and your guidelines that you’re following so that the risk of the spread [of the virus] is very low,” Campbell said.

For example, he said the club is not allowed to provide washroom facilities and will have to ensure that vehicles are spaced apart appropriately.

The Clippers will show Step Brothers, for older audiences, on June 19, then Toy Story 4 on June 20 and Onward on June 21. The weekend before, there will be season-ticket-holder-only showings of Onward on June 12 and Toy Story 4 on June 13. Movies will start at about 9:30 p.m. at a to-be-announced location.

Those wishing to attend should indicate their interest on an online form at this link, and the Clippers will randomly select and contact 50 people.

Campbell said during the pandemic, the Clippers have been trying to return the community support they have always received with initiatives such as Easter egg deliveries, yardwork and online children’s activities. The drive-in movies are another way to do that, the GM said.

“It’s our way to say thank you, Nanaimo,” said Campbell. “We are of course a hockey club, that’s our passion, that’s our sport, that’s what we do this for, but first and foremost, we’re a community organization.”

