Nanaimo city councillors to hold first e-town hall meeting of their term

Meeting will take place May 23 at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre

Six months into their term, Nanaimo city council wants to connect with citizens in an e-town hall format.

The City of Nanaimo has organized the special public meeting for Thursday, May 23, at the Shaw Auditorium at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre.

Residents are invited to ask questions around council’s strategic plan priorities of environmental responsibility, government excellence, liveability and economic health. The meeting is called an e-town hall because citizens will be able to participate electronically if they wish on the city’s website or via social media.

“That is an opportunity for folks to actually question their council quite directly, without the … more formalistic proceedings like [a city council meeting] and I encourage everyone to do so,” said Mayor Leonard Krog.

According to a city press release, council has gotten started on initiatives supporting their priorities by creating of the governance and priorities committee, declaring a climate emergency, beginning consultation around an economic development model and working on homelessness and public safety files.

“There is a lot of work to be done, and from the positive and productive way I’ve seen everyone working together, we are on the right track,” said Coun. Ben Geselbracht in the press release.

The meeting goes from 7-9 p.m. Questions can be asked at the meeting or submitted online at www.nanaimo.ca, www.facebook.com/cityofnanaimo or www.twitter.com/cityofnanaimo using the #NanaimoTH hashtag.

