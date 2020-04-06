Nanaimo bylaw officers on the lookout for COVID-19 control infractions

The City of Nanaimo has issued instructions on how to report infractions of provincial health orders controlling the spread of coronavirus.
According to a city press release, bylaw enforcement officers and provincial health officers have been asked to assist with ensuring compliance with health orders issued following a provincial state of emergency declared March 18.
Provincial health officers will monitor food premises, which includes restaurants, mobile food vendors and grocery stores, along with personal service businesses.
The city’s bylaw officers have been directed by the province to provide assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic by monitoring compliance and providing warnings associated with community facilities such as community halls, museums, recreational facilities and even places of worship, tourist enterprises and other private property.
Bylaw officers are not authorized to detain an individual for a contravention or suspected contravention to a public heath order or issue a fine or penalty for a public health order breach.
The public can also report health infractions by calling Island Health at 250-755-6215. To report a municipal issue, contact the city bylaw department at 250-755-4422.
More information on compliance and enforcement guidance can be found on the B.C. Government’s COVID-19 orders, notices and guidance page.
