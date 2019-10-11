Nanaimo business owner turns possibly stolen bike over to police

Citizen acts on hunch and recovers possibly stolen mountain bike so RCMP can try to find its owner

Police in Nanaimo have a possibly stolen bike they would like to return to its owner. Photo submitted

A Nanaimo business owner who acted on a hunch managed to recover a mountain bike police say was likely stolen.

The incident played out Thursday afternoon next to Departure Bay Road in the 7-Eleven parking lot.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release issued Friday, the business owner happened to be at the store when she spotted a man with what appeared to be a newer-model mountain bike. She struck up a conversation with him and the conversation quickly came around to the notion that the bike might have been stolen and should be turned over to the police. The man did not disagree with her and willingly turned it over, to await the arrival of the Nanaimo RCMP.

“The serial number was checked with negative results and it was not registered at 529 Garage,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the press release. “There was also a lot of dust on it so it may have been recently been taken from a shed or storage locker. Either way, we hope someone recognizes it and gives us a call.”

The bike is a black and light blue GT Karakoram. Anyone with information about it or who might own it is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and refer to file No. 2019-40943.

