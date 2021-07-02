Nanaimo bans all open fires within city limits

Nanaimo Fire Rescue chief is warning the public about the risk of wildfires due to recent hot weather conditions. (News Bulletin file photo)

A full ban on all open fires has been imposed by the City of Nanaimo.

The ban follows a provincial fire ban order placed Wednesday, June 30, and includes tiki torches, fireworks, firecrackers, incinerators, burning barrels and any stove or portable campfire devices that do not bear a CSA or ULC certification sticker, according to a city press release.

With hotter weather there is an elevated risk of any fire spreading quickly and it is important to be vigilant about fire safety and to report all fire immediately by calling 911, the city said.

Devices permitted for cooking and heating include cooking devices fuelled by propane, natural gas, kerosene, charcoal briquettes or electricity, such as barbecues, grills, smokers and portable or fixed campfire devices. People are also asked to be sure barbecue briquettes are fully extinquished after use.

Park and trail users are also reminded that smoking and fires aren’t permitted in city parks or on trails.

“The hot, dry weather we have been experiencing have created conditions that are prime for wildfires,” said Tim Doyle, Nanaimo Fire Rescue chief, in a press release. “We are already seeing out-of-control fires around B.C. with devastating outcomes. Nanaimo firefighters have been responding to a number small fires, which to this point have been extinguished. Residents are reminded that just one spark can ignite a wildfire. Please take all precautions to make sure everyone has a safe summer.”

Failing to adhere to fire bans and restrictions can lead to fines and penalties, the city noted.

