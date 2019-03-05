Nanaimo athletes medal at Canada Winter Games

Two Nanaimo athletes are Canada Games medallists.

Korin Gardner and Isabella Greene both reached the podium at the Canada Winter Games, which ended this past weekend in Red Deer, Alta.

Gardner earned bronze in his 55-kilogram weight class, and also earned silver in the team competition. Greene, as well, earned silver in the team competition.

Nanaimo had two other athletes at the Games. Boxer Jerome Leroyer was fifth in his 64kg division. Synchronized swimmer Hannah Proud came fifth in solo routine and also placed fifth in the duet with Vancouver’s Kendall Stirrat.

As well, Nanaimo’s Kelly Harris coached B.C.’s wheelchair basketball team, which placed sixth, the team’s best finish in the sport since 2003.

“Our athletes and coaches pushed themselves to the limit to create outstanding performances for this province,” said Team B.C. chef de mission Jennifer Scott., in a press release.

