Nanaimo Astronomy Society will look back at Apollo 8 mission

Out-of-this-world space flight, 3-D printing, and stellar distances the topics at this week's meeting

Gazing, measuring and travelling the cosmos are up for discussion at the Nanaimo Astronomy Society’s November meeting.

Members will gather at Beban Park social centre Room 2, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. for three presentations about the perils of early space travel, printing hardware that helps gaze at the stars and how the distances to those stars are measured.

Chris Boar, Nanaimo Astronomy Society club president, will take members back 50 years as he recounts the Apollo 8 mission that flew astronauts around the moon on a flight that, for the first time, took human beings beyond Earth orbit in December 1968.

Club member Mark Hird-Rutter has approached 3-D printing from a purely practical perspective to create useful, working fixtures for his telescope system. Hird-Rutter will tell the story of how his hankering for hardware became his modern mother of invention.

Astronauts have ventured to the moon and back, but Tony Puerzer, club vice-president is gazing to the edge of the universe. Puerzer’s presentation will enlighten club members as to how scientist pinpoint just how far nearby stars and points beyond actually are.

Everyone is welcome and admission is free for members and first-time visitors.

For more information, visit the Nanaimo Astronomy Society website at www.nanaimoastronomy.com/.

