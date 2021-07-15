Nanaimo applies for $1 million in B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure grants

Grant money would help pay for next phases of Metral Complete Street Corridor and VIU bike route

Nanaimo is applying for $1 million in provincial grants that could help cover construction costs of active transportation route projects that will link downtown to Vancouver Island University, Woodgrove centre, Nanaimo Regional General Hospital and other destinations. (File photo)

The City of Nanaimo is applying for grants from the province to help pay for transportation and infrastructure projects in north Nanaimo, downtown and Harewood.

Applications for two B.C. Active Transportation Infrastructure grants, if successful, could help pay for costs of the second phase of the Metral Complete Street Corridor project and for the fourth phase of the Fourth and Albert Street project also known as the VIU bike route.

The grant program, set up to “build a cleaner and greener future for British Columbians by investing in infrastructure that supports safe, human-powered modes of active transportation for daily commuting to school, recreation, work, socializing and errands,” noted a city staff report, offers funding up to 50 per cent of eligible project costs to a maximum of $500,000.

“We’re proposing two projects, each of which we will be applying for the maximum, which is 50 per cent of the funding, $500,000 each,” said Shelley Legin, city general manager of corporate services, at governance and priorities committee meeting Monday, July 12.

The city has its share of the funding in place, $2.54 million, for the Metral Complete Corridor Phase 2 and $700,000 available for the Fourth and Albert Complete Street Phase 4.

Metral Complete Street Corridor Phase 2 is, the report noted, the final phase of a multi-year project to create a continuous link between Woodgrove, Nanaimo North Town and County Club centres, Nanaimo Regional General Hospital and downtown via the E&N Trail.

Fourth and Albert Complete Street Phase 4 is a $1.2 million project to construct 800 metres of bike route on Albert Street from Pine to Dunsmuir streets with construction scheduled to start in 2022.

READ ALSO: City to begin Metral Drive ‘complete street’ roadwork in August

READ ALSO: City of Nanaimo budgets for new $1.3-million bike lane on Albert Street

Both projects are “shovel ready” according to the report and are “municipal priorities”.

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog questioned whether the applications would translate into actual grant money for the projects and noted recent grant applications for city projects had not been successful.

“We don’t seem to have had much luck with our applications lately, except on very smaller projects, and I’m just wondering … are you satisfied that these projects are probably more likely to succeed than other applications?” Krog said.

Bill Sims, general manager of engineering and public works, replied that he expected the applications would be successful.

“There’ve been a number of applications that have gone forward this year, but the active transportation ones have been successful in past years and we expect that at least one of these two should be successful,” Sims said. “We understand the province is committing a great deal more funding, which is also the reason for the doubling up [applications].”

The committee voted unanimously to direct staff to file the applications, which must be submitted to the province by July 30.

Under the terms of the grants, if the applications are successful, the projects will have to be completed by March 2024.

photos@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin