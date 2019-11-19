Nanaimo and District Crime Stoppers encourages document shredding

Best Shredding and Nanaimo and District Crime Stoppers and Nanaimo RCMP Victim Services volunteers will be shredding sensitive documents for donations and grilling hamburgers and hotdogs at Brooks Landing Save-On-Foods on Saturday, Nov. 23. The annual fundraiser supports Nanaimo and District Crime Stoppers. (Photo submitted)

Shredding Day is back for 2019 to support Nanaimo and District Crime Stoppers operations.

The organization has again partnered with Save-On-Foods Brooks Landing and Best Shredding to shred personal and sensitive documents to and help fight crime in the community.

For a minimum $20 donation, personal and commercial documents will be shredded by employees of Best Shredding, a Vancouver Island-based confidential document shredding company.

The event happens Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Island Hwy.

Volunteers with Crime Stoppers and Nanaimo RCMP Victim Services will also be grilling up hamburgers and hotdogs, provided by Save-On-Foods, to pass the time with while waiting for documents to be shredded.

“Crime Stoppers is a registered non-profit organization that does not receive any form of government funding. It is not a police-based organization and it is run and maintained by community-minded volunteers. These events and other fundraisers are the backbone of our program and without community support, this valuable crime-fighting program could not succeed,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Crime Stoppers co-ordinator, in a press release. “Shredding confidential documents also reduces your chances of becoming a victim of identity theft, which can destroy you financially, wipe out your good credit and take years to recoup your financial and personal losses.”

To learn more about this event, phone 250-755-3257.

