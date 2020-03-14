Nanaimo airport manager to talk growth at luncheon in Cowichan

The expanded terminal is the first phase of a 20-year, $55-million expansion plan

Nanaimo Airport CEO Mike Hooper is set to talk growth at a luncheon in Duncan next week. (submitted)

The president and CEO of one of British Columbia’s fastest growing airports will be providing an update on the remarkable growth at Nanaimo Airport next week.

Mike Hooper will be the guest speaker at the Duncan Cowichan Chamber of Commerce’s Speaker Series Luncheon on Thursday, March 19.

Now offering direct flights to Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto, the Nanaimo Airport recently completed a $15 million terminal expansion project which included a 14,000 square foot building addition. The expansion includes a new departure lounge capable of seating more than 300 passengers, a new dedicated security area that can screen 1,000 people per hour, and improvements to the baggage area.

Hooper noted the expanded terminal opening in late February was two months ahead of schedule and $100,000 under budget.

This will be an opportunity to hear Hooper, who is retiring in June, outline future plans for the busy airport.

The expanded terminal is the first phase of a 20-year, $55-million expansion plan for the airport that includes a larger terminal, jet stands, additional parking, baggage area improvements, shops and restaurants and redevelopment of surrounding land.

“This was a $14.2-million dollar expansion but it is part of a $55-million terminal development and then we’ve got a 20-year plan for our land development and route development,” Hooper says.

“We’re right at the bottom of huge growth and this expansion lays the groundwork for future growth.”

The luncheon runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Duncan Meadows Golf Club. Advance registration is required. Contact the Chamber at 250-748-1111 to reserve a seat or go to www.duncancc.bc.ca

You don’t have to be a Chamber member to attend.

Cowichan Valley Citizen