Naming process set to begin for new elementary school in Abbotsford

The naming process for the new elementary school on Eagle Mountain is expected to begin soon. (File photo)

Plans for the new school on Eagle Mountain continue moving forward, and the formation of a naming committee for the school was recommended and approved during the last Abbotsford School District board of education meeting on Feb. 16.

As per board policy, the naming committee for the new school will consist of two trustees, the school principal, the communications manager and up to four community members.

The community members will consist of the following: one representative from Sema:th First Nation, two residents from the Eagle Mountain community association (one being a parent and one being a current student in the catchment) and one secondary student living in the catchment. That secondary student would come from Yale Secondary.

A recommendation for the members of the committee will be discussed at the March 9 public board meeting.

The committee will begin work in March and submit a report to the board by June 4, 2021. The final report will include a maximum of three options, in order of preference, for consideration by the board.

The board were also presented two catchment options for the school, which will be communicated to area residents for feedback prior to the board making a final decision later this year. The options will be presented in a virtual meeting, with a feedback section available on the district website. The board also stated they may meet with the school PAC to discuss the options.

Option one would see the school catchment consist of the Eagle Mountain area and much of the area south of Old Yale Road before DeLair Park. Option two would not include a catchment area covering part of the Cameron Crescent neighbourhood that is currently part of the McMillan Elementary School catchment. That area would move to Eagle Mountain in option one.

The board also approved the park use agreement for Eagle Mountain park between the Abbotsford School District and the city of Abbotsford in relation to the new school.

A new one metre high split rail cedar fence with mesh backing will be designed and installed by the board, as well the board will be responsible to repair and upgrade the existing irrigation system in the park. They will also pay for the top dressing of the field and construct a walkway from the school to the park. The city will be responsible for maintenance of the park after the improvements are completed.

