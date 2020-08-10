Nakusp Wine and Beer Festival cancelled this year due to COVID-19 crisis

The Rotary Club said next year's event is still scheduled to take place in April

People who purchased tickets for this year’s wine and beer festival will receive a full refund. File photo

The Nakusp Wine and Beer Festival will not be taking place this year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Nakusp Rotary Club members initially postponed the festival until Sept. 26, however it was recently decided it wouldn’t be successful this year because of B.C. government restrictions around events.

The festival’s silent auction will take place online this year and more details about it will be posted in the Arrow Lakes News and on the club’s social media pages shortly.

If you purchased tickets for this year’s event, you will be contacted by club members and receive a full refund.

The festival will still be held in April 2021 and a final date for it will be announced later this year.

READ MORE: Nakusp Rotary Club raises $530 for local food bank through mask initiative

@connortrembleyconnor.trembley@castlegarnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arrow Lakes News