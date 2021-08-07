Nakusp set to receive pop-up vaccine clinics

Walk in immunizations are available from August 11

Interior health will be hosting walk-in, pop-up vaccine clinics in Nakusp from August 11 until September 1.

People who live and work in Nakusp and have not yet received either their first or second dose will be able to walk up, register and receive their shot.

Residents must be born in 2009 or earlier to be eligible.

You must have had your first dose more than seven weeks (49 days) prior to be eligible to receive a second dose.

To receive a vaccine head to one of the following pop up clinics.

August 11 Arrow Lakes Hospital 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. 97 1 Ave NE

August 13 Selkirk College 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – 311 Broadway St W

August 14 Selkirk College 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – 311 Broadway St W

August 19 Arrow Lakes Hospital 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – 97 1 Ave NE

September 1 Arrow Lakes Hospital 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – 97 1 Ave NE

