Nakusp council members support company’s bid to build new fibre-optic line in community

Village of Nakusp council members approved a motion on March 23 to write a letter of support for Teraspan Networks in its bid to build a new fibre network in the community.

If the bid is secured, Teraspan Networks would cover 25 per cent of the project costs while the B.C. government would cover the remaining costs.

Nakusp chief administrative officer Cheryl Martens said the new fibre network would be a big benefit to the village.

“This project will provide better network service and will give local businesses an opportunity to grow,” said Martens.

“Overall, council members just thought this was a win-win situation.”

Martens said supporting the application bid also means taxpayers wouldn’t be on the hook for covering the project costs.

“The company is looking at around $4000 per household just to install the fibre connection through each house. “If we had to pay for this project ourselves, that would be a phenomenal amount of cost for us,” said Martens.

“So, it just made economic sense for our community to support the company’s application.”

Even if the company’s bid is secured, Martens said it will still be a few years before the fibre network is installed.

Martens said its still not known what the total cost of the project will be.

For more information on the project, you can visit the Village of Nakusp’s website.

