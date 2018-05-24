Nakusp council briefs May 14

NACFOR 2017 update

President of the Nakusp and Area Community Forest gave a 35 minute presentation on the accomplishments made during 2017 and goals moving forward in 2018. Highlights include the donations that proceeds were able to fund, totalling just over $50,000. Smith highlighted the jobs provided to ASLCS diversity clients, engagement with the community and ski trail maintenance as other achievements during the past year. NACFOR took part in education opportunities with students from both Nakusp Elementary and Secondary Schools, initated the Community Wildfire Protection Plan and FireSmart assessments. 2018 brings challenges in the form of land base to yield the harvest level, contractor base from a limited pool of available operators, conflicting values with regard to social, environmental and economic considerations and managing the impact of large weather events with forest health. NACFOR has scheduled an open house to be held May 24 at 6:30 P.M. at Selkirk College and invites the public to attend, “We will have maps, documents and paperwork. The board of directors and the management contractor will be there. It is a great opportunity for the public to come in and ask questions and see what we have got to show them.”

Stoop and Scoop

Animal Control Bylaw 645 was adopted in April 2013 however did not include a stoop-and-scoop component for the removal of dog excrement. Animal Control Bylaw 587 from 2004 did contain this provision so it appears that this item was merely missed in the updated version. Parks Bylaw 660 carries the provision of dog waste removal but his applies only to parks. CAO Laurie Taylor said bemused, “They updated the bylaw but for some reason, they left out in my view, the most important provision in a dog control bylaw and that is the requirement that you have to pick up and dispose of your dog’s waste.” Council voted to adopt this amendment.

National Health and Fitness Day

Village employee Codie Jones, Recreation Assistant presented the council with the information that Senator Nancy Greene Raine’s request to declare the first Saturday in June National Health and Fitness Day in the hopes of “making Canada the Fittest Nation.” CAO Taylor responded that the notice has come so late, it may be a consideration for next year but Jones responded that she had been working on some ideas and had tentative plans. Councillor Tobey requested details, to which Jones responded, “I spoke to our yoga community. We have three instructors who are donating their time to offer free classes in the park, and I have a meeting with Janis Neufeld tomorrow about the possibility of a 5km run.” Mayor Hamling requested a motion for receipt of the report for information and that council declare the first Saturday to be National Health and Fitness Day in the village of Nakusp. The motion was carried.

TastyTimes Vegan Food Truck

Business license bylaw for the mobile concession by the beach. Council will determine which parking spot. Hours of operation 11:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. daily. The layout and size of the trailer do meet the design requirements of the bylaw. Councillor Tobey was concerned about the width of the trailer, to which there was some debate however the applicant was able to respond to this concern during the question and answer period made available at the end of the meeting.