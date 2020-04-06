Nakusp business struggle to stay afloat during COVID-19 crisis

One local business has reported a 90 per cent loss in sales over last month

Many Nakusp businesses are struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 crisis. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

Many Nakusp businesses are struggling to say afloat as the COVID-19 crisis lingers on.

Teasure Trove Kitchen and Gifts store owner Heather Maxfield said business at her store has been almost non-existent in recent days.

“I really don’t have a business right now, which is really worrying,” said Maxfield.

“Despite putting a bunch of cleanliness rules into place and making it safe for people to shop at the store, they’re still not coming in.”

Maxfield said sales and traffic to her store have plunged 90 per cent in the last month.

READ MORE: COVID-19 cancellations and postponements in Nakusp and area

On a typical day, Maxfield said she’s now lucky if two or three people come into her store to buy something.

Maxfield said she also spends hours cleaning the store for the few people who come inside to shop.

“I’ve had some people come into my store to buy some DVD’s,” said Maxfield.

“After they leave the store, I have to wipe them all down after and it takes me ages. I’ve got about 300 of them to clean,” said Maxfield.

Maxfield said her business isn’t eligible for federal funding during the COVID-19 crisis because her business doesn’t make enough in annual earnings to qualify.

Dan Watt, owner of Leland Hotel in Nakusp, said he’s had to shutdown much of his businesses’ operations due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Right now, I’m not allowed any dining customers so both my restaurant and bar are shut down,” said Maxfield.

“I’m only allowed to rent rooms and sell off-sales. That’s what I’m down to now.”

Watt said he’s currently the only person working at his business.

“I’ve had to lay off all of my employees,” said Watt.

“I’ve probably laid off between 10 and 15 employees because of this.”

Despite the hardships, Hilltop Convenience Store is one Nakusp business that has adjusted to the COVID-19 crisis by offering a delivery service to its customers on a donation basis.

@connortrembleyconnor.trembley@castlegarnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arrow Lakes News