Nakusp business completes first set of masks for residents in midst of COVID-19 pandemic

A photo of the masks (Photo courtesy of Your Green Kitchen)

Your Green Kitchen in Nakusp has completed its first set of fabric face masks for residents.

The project satreted on April 5 in partnership with The Market Bags in Kelowna.

Your Green Kitchen store owner Rouve Hembling said the non-medical grade masks are ready to be delivered to people’s homes for those who need them most, which she said includes essential workers like bankers or teachers and vulnerable residents.

While Hembling said the masks are being provided free of charge, she said people can make a donation for them. All proceeds from Hembling’s mask sales will go towards the Nakusp Food Bank.

Hembling said her masks are being washed and dried in a high heat dryer before delivery. To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, she said the masks are being put in an envelope and placed on peoples’ doorsteps for pick-up.

Hembling said some of her masks are being sent to The Market Bags to help out with their deliveries in Kelowna.

In Kelowna, The Market Bags owner Julia Mathers said 600 masks have already been donated to residents.

To remain up-to-date on the initiative, you can visit the Your Green Kitchen’s Facebook page.

