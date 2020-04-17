Nakusp author wins award at provincial writing competition

Kyle Kusch's book shows how the Arrow Lakes region has changed over the decades

Nakusp author Kyle Kusch has took home an award at the annual Lieutenant Governor’s Historical Writing Awards.

The British Columbia Historical Foundation (BCHF), which hosts the awards every year, announced that Kusch has been given the community history award for his book Our Coloured Past: The Arrow Lakes in the Age of Colour Photography. The award comes with a $500 cheque.

The winners of the competition were meant to be announced at an event in Surrey in June. However, the event was cancelled and the BCHF decided to announce the winners early.

Kusch’s book showcases 350 colour photographs taken of the Arrow Lakes and Upper Lardeau regions from 1940 to the present. Through the pages, Kusch illustrates the massive changes the Hugh Keenleyside dam had in the region as it flooded historical townsites like Burton and Edgewood.

The project helped Canada fulfill its commitment to the Columbia River Treaty, which allowed dams to be constructed along the Columbia River to mitigate the risks of floods in B.C., Washington and Oregon.

The Nakusp Arrow Lakes Historical Society (NALHS) contributed the photos to Kusch for his book.

Michael Layland also won the Lieutenant-Governor’s Medal for Historical Writing in the competition for his book In Nature’s Realm: Early Naturalists Explore Vancouver Island.

The awards celebrate iconic publications from the previous year that contributed to the historical literature of British Columbia.

Kyle Kusch and the NALHS will be having an official book launch at 92 6th Avenue NW in Nakusp on Friday, May 24, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

