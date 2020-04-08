Nakusp and Kelowna businesses partner up to make face masks during COVID-19 crisis

The businesses expect to deliver their first set of masks on April 7 or 8

Your Green Kitchen owner Rouve Hembling. Photo courtesy of Your Green Kitchen

Your Green Kitchen in Nakusp and The Market Bags in Kelowna have joined forces to create and distribute face masks for people living in the two communities.

The businesses started making the non-medical grade fabric masks on April 5 from a variety of donated cotton.

Your Green Kitchen store owner Rouve Hembling said the masks will be given to all types of people.

“These masks will primarily be for pharmacy workers, cashiers at banks and child care providers,” said Hembling.

“The masks will also help vulnerable people who still need to do daily chores like going to the grocery store.”

In Nakusp, eight people have already volunteered at Your Green Kitchen to help sew and produce the masks.

Hembling said she’ll be reaching out online to see who needs the masks once they’re finished.

“When I finish my first set of masks on April 7 or 8, I’ll be putting a call out on the Nakusp Communicator to see if there are any businesses or people that need them,” said Hembling.

Hembling said she’s been receiving all kinds of fabric to produce the masks for residents.

“We got tons of fabric donations from the community,” said Hembling.

“That includes everything from cropping scraps and fabric that we’ve just up-cycled and re-purposed for the masks.”

Hembling emphasizes that the fabric masks only provide minor protection for people wearing them.

She said the businesses will continue making the masks for as long as they can.

To remain up-to-date on the initiative, you can visit the Your Green Kitchen Facebook page.

