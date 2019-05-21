Naked Terrace man arrested after swinging, climbing trees

A naked man swinging from the trees was one of many files that made up the 287 calls for service police responded to during the week of Monday May 6 to Sunday May 12, 2019.

Of those calls, 146 occurred between Friday and Sunday at midnight on May 12. Below are some highlights:

Prowl at night one of six charges against a Terrace man

A Terrace man faces charges including Forcible Entry after police received a report of a person trying to kick in a door on Eby Street.

Around 3:35 a.m. on Friday May 10 Terrace RCMP were called to a residence on the 3400 block of Eby Street for a report of an unknown man banging on a porch and walking around a residence.

Police attended, located and arrested a man. He was held for court and later released by a judge on a Recognizance of Bail, which included numerous conditions.

A 27-year old man of Terrace BC is charged with Break and Enter, Forcible Entry, Prowl at Night Obstruction, Mischief, and Fail to Comply with an Undertaking.

Naked man swinging from the trees reported to police

A Terrace man was arrested for breach after police received a report of a naked man, swinging and climbing trees near Dudley Little Bridge.

On Friday May 10, around 3:50 p.m., officers were responding to the report when they observed a naked man walking on the wrong side of the bridge.

Police spoke to the man, then arrested him for breaching release conditions. He was lodged in cells to sober up safely, then released on a Promise to Appear in Court.

Youth struck by bike

A man was arrested after police received a report of a child being struck by a bike.

Around 8:45 p.m., May 10, Terrace RCMP were called to the 4700 block of Lakelse Avenue for a man who struck a child with his bike and had become verbally aggressive. The man with the bike shoved someone while police were present and was arrested for assault. He resisted arrest, requiring other police officers to help place him in the police vehicle.

After talking to those present, police lodged the man in cells to sober up safely.

Driving prohibition issued for drug impairment

Being under the influence of cannabis caused a man to lose his license temporarily this weekend.

On May 10, around 10:15 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Keith Avenue after observing it driving suspiciously. Police spoke to the driver and issued roadside tests, seized cannabis, and issued a 24-hour driving prohibition.

Impaired driving

Police are pursuing criminal charges following an impaired driving investigation Saturday morning.

On May 11, around 9:30 a.m., police stopped a vehicle on Sparks Street and Greig Avenue after watching a passenger drink a beer and throw the can out the window.

Upon talking to the driver, police performed a roadside test that registered a fail. The man was brought back to the Terrace detachment for breath samples.

He was released on a Promise to Appear, driving prohibition, and other related documents.

Police called to Ferry Island knife assault

A man was arrested following a report of a fight involving a large knife near Ferry Island.

On May 11, around 7:12 p.m., police were dispatched to the area near the 4400 block of Keith Avenue.

Although the incident is still under investigation, the 23-year old of no fixed in Terrace was arrested and charged with willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer. He was held in custody and later released by a judge on a Recognizance of Bail with conditions attached.

If you have information about crime contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca.