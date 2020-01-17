Naked Naturals has tentative deal for $2.5M purchase of town-owned in Qualicum Beach

The Town of Qualicum Beach has tentatively agreed to an offer from Naked Naturals Whole Foods Ltd., to purchase town-owned land at the intersection of Fern Road and Memorial Avenue at a cost of $2.5 million.

It’s the first step in the development process — design for the grocery store hasn’t happened yet, and still needs to be presented to the town. The community will have the opportunity to comment throughout the reviewing process.

The plan will include a new grocery store, 32 units of rental housing and parking. The land approximately 85 by 46 meters of space.

“Naked Naturals has been a valued member of the community since 2009, and the Town is pleased to work with them as they expand their business and help address the need for affordable housing in Qualicum Beach,” said Mayor Brian Wiese in a press release.

Wiese said the business would like to move to the new location, but an official decision hasn’t been made yet.

READ MORE: Public airs concerns regarding Qualicum Beach’s proposed East Village development

READ MORE: PQBeat: Latest podcast features Qualicum Beach Mayor Brian Wiese

“Naked Naturals Whole Foods is grateful for this opportunity. We look forward to working with the Town of Qualicum Beach to create a special project that we can all be proud of, and to better serve our hometown,” said owners Kris Baker and Jordan Batey.

Public consultation is still underway for the land, which includes the old bus garage and Qualicum Commons area. If the land sale goes forward, the town will keep 62 per cent of the land at the location.

The press release says “a mixed-use commercial/residential development in this area, as proposed, is compatible with the discussions to date.”

The money from the sale would be used to fund future land purchases.

— NEWS staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter