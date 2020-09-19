“Nacho” the cat back at Grand Forks home after second 5-day prowl in a month

“Nacho” the cat, pictured in the bathroom sink at his Grand Forks home, came home full of forest litter after his repeat wilderness caper last week. (Submitted by Shannon Atchison)

“Nacho” the cat is back with his Grand Forks family after another five-day stint somewhere in the surrounding wilds, his second in less than a month.

The orange tabby was caught on mom Shannon Atchison’s home surveillance slinking into his cat door at 2 o’clock Friday morning, Sept. 18.

“I don’t know where he keeps going,” said Atchison.

Nacho has been wearing his GPS tracking collar since he came home from his last adventure a little over two weeks ago.

But Atchison said she wasn’t able to pick up a signal through the wildfire smoke then blanketing the city. By the time skies had cleared enough to draw a bead on Nacho’s location, his collar had run out of batteries.

Wherever he’d gotten off to, his fur was “full of burrs and spear grass seeds” when she caught up to him later Friday morning.

Atchison hasn’t let Nacho out of the house as of Saturday evening, Sept. 19.

The feline has responded by parking himself at the door, meowing incessantly to be let out despite repeated hand outs of cat treats.

He lives with four dogs who enjoy chasing him around his city home near the intersection of Birch and Kenmore.

