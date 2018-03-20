N. Cowichan considering extending Chemainus BIA for three years

North Cowichan to consider extending the life of the Chemainus Business Improvement Area for another three years. (File photo)

North Cowichan council will consider keeping the Chemainus Business Improvement Area active for another three years at its meeting on March 21.

The Chemainus BIA was re-established in 2014 to help boost the revitalization of downtown Chemainus.

A fee has been collected from a number of business classes in downtown Chemainus since then to support the BIA’s initiatives.

A counter petition process at the time asked businesses if they approved of the promotion scheme and 55, comprising 37 per cent, of the 148 impacted owners were against it.

A staff report that will be tabled today at the council meeting is recommending that North Cowichan’s council give the first three readings to the bylaw that would allow the Chemainus BIA to operate for another three years.

The motion would also give notice that council intends to re-establish the BIA unless a valid petition against this service is presented within 30 days after notice had been given.

A successful petition against this initiative requires that the owners of at least 50 per cent of the properties, who among them represent at least 50 per cent of the assessed value of the land and improvements that would be subject to the BIA, sign and submit counter petitions by the deadline.

Chris Istace, president of the Chemainus BIA, said the organization had a “big year” in 2017.

“With Krystal Adams, our manager, at the helm we were able to achieve much within the community,” Istace said in a letter to the Chemainus business community.

“We ushered in some large-draw events and breathed life into some great campaigns. With an ambitious marketing schedule and a tight budget, we were able to surpass our goals. In 2018, our focus has shifted as per our three-year plan. This year is all about getting members as much visibility as possible. By providing one-to-one consulting, marketing opportunities, advocacy, education and beautification, we aim to highlight businesses. By working together, we strengthen our community.”

robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com