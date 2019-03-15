Mystic Dreams hosts fashion show

Mystic Dreams hosted a fashion show on International Woman’s Day last week, raising money for the Clearwater and District Food Bank. Pictured, Robin Rexin models a tasteful combo that can be worn for a variety of occasions. Photos by K.A. Pendergast

By K.A. Pendergast

A sold-out crowd enjoyed the annual fashion show on International Women’s Day last week.

The day to empower women and come together held a memorable show to interest and entertain an appreciative group. Flo from Mystic Dreams hosted the show and as usual it was a smash hit. There were all types of clothing from business to casual to summer fun.

Hats, sunglasses and totally cool jewelry rocked the runway. There were many door prizes to be had and the clothes were even available for sale. They said the event raised $700 in funds for the local food bank. There was also a break time show with a couple of new to town belly dancers.

The ladies of all sizes and ages showed off their fashions with grace, and the riot of beautiful colour was a feast for the eyes making a wonderful evening for models, hosts, volunteers and the audienc. For those who missed out there are many more items still available in Mystic Dreams to enhance one’s wardrobe.