Mysterious structure at Mount Harry Davis

Local residents have been asking what's the purpose of this structure

  • Jun. 27, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Houston residents have been asking what’s the purpose of this mysterious structure at the top of Mount Harry Davis after a local resident posted this photo on social media earlier this month. This federal government installation is a type of radio navigation aid for aircraft called VHF omnidirectional range. It was originally installed by Transport Canada around 1980 and now belongs to Nav Canada. Planes can be frequently seen making sharp turns at roughly this point. (Derek Kronemeyer photo)

