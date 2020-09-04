Mysterious fireball rips through Kootenay sky

Photos: The Trail Times contacted The Backyard Astronomer to find out what this fireball was

Lorraine Bella spotted this mysterious fireball in the sky Friday night. (Lorraine Bella photo)

It’s not a bird, it’s not a plane, what the heck is it?

This photo shared with Trail Times readers by Lorraine Bella appears to show a streak of light tearing through the skyline.

“I saw this strange item in the sky that looked like a fireball on Friday night,” she explained. “It only lasted for a minute. Anyone else see it?”

The Times contacted Gary Boyle for an answer to this intriguing sighting.

Boyle, known as “The Backyard Astronomer,” was quick to reply our question,”Can you tell us what this is?”

“Very interesting photo that would shock anyone,” Boyle replied via email.

“This would have been a fireball meteor but they only last a couple of seconds as they burn up in the atmosphere,” he informed.

“Looking at the structure it appears to be a contrail from a jetliner caused by the hot engine exhaust comment in contact with the cold mounts air. Much like you see your breath in winter. Judging by the colour it was low in the west close to sunset,” Boyle said.

“Thank you for sending this to me. It is great to see people are still looking up and asking questions.”

Gary Boyle is an astronomy educator, guest speaker and monthly columnist for the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada.

Follow him on Twitter: @astroeducator or his website: www.wondersofastronomy.com.

