‘My property my choice’, say landlords about pets

Pet owners don't have many options when looking for a pet-friendly apartment

Pets in rental properties are a hot topic after an Angus Reid Institute poll found about two thirds of Canadians think landlords should be able to refuse to rent to pet owners. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)

Pet owners don’t have many options when looking for a pet-friendly apartment, but most Canadians don’t think changes need to be made to help them out.

That’s according to a new poll released Thursday by the Angus Reid Institute. It suggests about two thirds of Canadians think landlords should be able to refuse to rent to pet owners.

The feedback received on the Citizen‘s social media to a story about this was mixed, with many seeing both sides of a tricky situation.

“Honestly home owners need to have the right to choose. My husband has severe pet allergies and we have furnace heating. It isn’t fair to him that we have a tenant with a pet and he suffers,” wrote Danielle Vaugeois. “That being said, there is a housing crisis and something needs to change.”

Some had specific ideas about rules.

“I think if you live in an apartment it should be OK to have one cat, but no dogs because dogs are too loud..If you live in a house than you should be allowed to choose what you want if you aren’t sharing with other people,” wrote Calvin Biefeld.

“If you care for your pet shouldn’t be a problem, small animals are fine, big dogs need a yard. Don’t agree with not renting to people with pets,” Paula Rauer wrote.

Opinions were many and varied.

“I think if you own the dwelling you should get to choose whether or not pets are allowed,” replied Lori Acheson Hamilton.

Jane Spencer said she makes a point to rent to pet owners.

“I want to support people keeping their pets. I don’t rent to drug users or smokers. That’s the serious damage! People’s pets are family,” she said.

“Pet owners live longer and more healthy lives when they are permitted to live wth [sic] their pets. People care more about money than life,” wrote Cheryl Douglass.

What do you think? The discussion continues on Facebook.