My Place set to open this summer

Turning Points in Vernon announced Friday that its 52-unit transitional house, My Place, will be opening this summer.

“My Place, supported housing apartment will be opening this summer in Vernon. The 52 units will include supports to assist people in transitioning from homelessness to healthy and housed. Supports include employment, addiction and mental health programs/staff.”

In the post, Turning Points also gave appreciation to the Provincial Government, City of Vernon, Community Futures and Interior Health for supporting the project.

My Place is different than Our Place, the recently opened permanent shelter in Vernon. Representatives explained that the difference between the units boils down rooming. In My Place, individuals have their own room, while in Our Place, people will share rooms.

Related: Howard House closes for new, permanent shelter

Related: Vernon affordable housing development addresses “Hidden Homeless” problem

To report a typo, email:newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar

Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook.