MVI sends 3 to hospital in Trail

Firefighters and RCMP attended the scene

Three people were transported to the hospital in Trail on Saturday following a two-car collision near the mall.

Three first responders from Station 374 Trail were called to the scene at 2 p.m., Captain Grant Tyson, from the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue, reported in a news brief.

The accident, located at 8100 Highway 3B, resulted in the rollover of one vehicle.

Tyson lists the incident as “under control” shortly after 2:15 p.m.

“Three patients were transported for observation,” he said.

Police also attended and are investigating the cause.