A motor vehicle incident 25 kilometers north of Williams Lake has knocked out power to 544 BC Hydro customers and is causing driving delays and congestion. BC Hydro image

MVI knocks out power to more than 500 customers north of Williams Lake

Drive BC warns drivers to expect delays 25 kilometres north of Williams Lake

A motor vehicle accident north of Williams Lake on Highway 97 has knocked out power for hundreds of B.C. Hydro customers Saturday afternoon.

BC Hydro’s website indicates that 544 customers are without power due to the motor vehicle incident.

It is believed a vehicle struck a power pole in the Lyne Creek Rd. area. 25 kilometres north of Williams Lake.

Drive BC notes drivers can expect delays and congestion in the area.

Hydro crews are en route.

More to come.

