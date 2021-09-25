MVA closes down Lake Trail Road Saturday morning

Road was closed in both directions while emergency crews were on scene

Fire crews, police and ambulance personnel responded to an MVA Saturday morning on Lake Trail Road. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Courtenay Fire Rescue, Comox Valley RCMP and ambulance responded to an accident on Lake Trail Road near Marsden Road on Saturday morning.

The call came in about 9 a.m., with a report of two vehicles that had collided. At the scene, there was only a single Volkswagen that had crashed. Two ambulances were called to the scene, but it is not clear whether both were used for patients. Traffic along Lake Trail was redirected in both directions. A tow truck arrived about 9:45 a.m. to remove the vehicle.

Bystanders commented on the frequency of crashes in the area as well as how loud the impact was.

The Record will update the story as we get more details confirmed.

