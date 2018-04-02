Lot is clear in prime spot on Lougheed Highway and 223rd Street. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

Mussallem Motors building on key Maple Ridge corner is no more

Demolition is done, following November's fire

By Easter Monday, the bulldozers had scraped clean the site where Mussallem Motors stood for decades.

Following a fire Nov. 10, demolition crews moved in and tore down the blackened hulk and by this past weekend had hauled most of the old building away.

One passer-by said that people were sitting in lawnchairs watching the process.

Former Maple Ridge mayor Solomon Mussallem founded the business in 1919, when it was named Haney Garage Ltd. on 224th Street, south of Lougheed Highway.

The business made its last move to its location on Lougheed and 223rd Street in 1947.

Bob Mussellem, one of the owners of the building, said last fall that the plan was to do the demo early this year with another goal to complete an environmental remediation process, to allow the sale of all 10 parcels of land at the location.

