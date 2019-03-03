Music students at Kwantlen Polytechnic Polytechnic University battle cuts

No new students admitted due to 'unsustainability of the music department's delivery model' KPU says

The Kwantlen Music Students Association posted this photo of students lined up outside the Dean’s office to protest cuts to the program. Web image

Langley music student Isabel Stanyer was one of dozens of applicants who had to scramble to apply to a different school after Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) announced it wouldn’t be accepting new applications for the music school at its Langley campus.

“We are writing to inform you that the Fall 2019, Spring 2020, and Summer 2020 intakes for the Faculty of Arts, Music programs have been cancelled,” an email that landed last Wedensday said.

“This decision was not taken lightly, and only took place this late in the application cycle due to extenuating circumstances.”

“It was surprising,” said the 18-year-old Stanyer.

She is a Langley Music School student in Grade 12 who had applied to Kwantlen’s music program, in part because it would allow her to continue her music studies in her home town.

Her application and fee payment were accepted by KPU and she was told her audition would be scheduled for May.

By the time she was given notice there would be no audition, the deadline for first-year applications had already passed at another school of music, UBC, and the University of Victoria music school deadline was nearing.

Stanyer managed to get an application together for Victoria, just in time.

“I had a day to do that.”

Stanyer also intends to apply to Capilano college, which has a later deadline.

KPU is offering refunds of application fees, or transfers to other courses to affected music students, according to the notice Stanyer received.

A message posted by the Kwantlen Music Students’ Association (KMSA) Facebook page said after meeting with the chair of the music department, the association learned that the Faculty of Arts will be required to cut 25 courses from their 2019-2020 course offerings.

“Of all 21 departments in the Faculty of Arts, music is the only department KPU will be cutting these courses from, meaning that 100 percent of the cuts will be targeted directly at the KPU music program,” the notice said.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley music students get to play with world renowned classical guitarist

In response to an Advance Times query, the university issued a written statement by Dr. Sal Ferreras, KPU provost and vice president who said the proposed cuts “reflect the unsustainability of the music department’s delivery model in its current format.”

Ferreras said the university faculty of arts was planning a “thorough review of the music degree and diploma programs to seek a more sustainable model for this programming.”

“In the meantime, it was prudent to cancel intakes to allow that review to be conducted,” the statement added.

KMSA president Emma Dotta announced a letter-writing campaign to convince Ferreras, dean of arts Diane Purvey and KPU president Alan Davis to rescind the cuts.

Dotta described the reaction of of the approximately 80 music students at KPU to the news as “shock and anger.”

“Everyone is coming together as a community,” Dotta said.

Leyla Sumeli, a second-year voice major in the Bachelor of Music program, said the potential impact on the music program was “devastating.”

“If auditions stay closed, the program will get smaller and smaller, until the last graduating class leaves in four years, and there are no more music students at KPU,” Sumeli said.

Sumeli said the music program was already taking steps to cut costs before the university froze admissions.

KPU has also cut off registration for its farrier program and the health unit coordinator program has had its continuous intake suspended.