Music recital at Pentecostal Church in Barriere garners applause

There is no better time to see local talent, especially children on stage performing than just before Christmas, and on Dec. 9, Margit's Academy of Music's young students showed their talent in a recital at the Barriere Pentecostal Church.

The church filled up to almost standing room only with family and friends of the young musicians, who had practiced diligently for this day. Margit introduced her group and welcomed everyone, hoping the audience would enjoy the performances.

The children did very well with all of their presentations. Those who played piano, and the violinists playing were an extra pleasure for this reporter to listen to. Small groups sang well known Christmas songs and even included sound effects. The closing was a presentation of the Hallelujah, which was lovely and the audience was visibly touched and demonstrated their appreciation with great applause.

Before going home, there were baked goodies and refreshments for all to enjoy and everyone had a chance to visit with each other for awhile.