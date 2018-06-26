Contributed

Music in the Park returns to West Kelowna

The event begins July 6

  • Jun. 26, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

West Kelowna’s Music in the Park series, presented by RE/MAX Kelowna Westside, is returning.

The concert series runs Friday evenings from July 6 to Aug. 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will be taking place at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre at Memorial Park.

The event attracts an average of 1,000 people each night and more than 8,000 people over the season. This year’s performers include the Sue Foley Band, Oktopus, Ben Klick and Kenny Blues Boss Wayne, to name just a few. Each show includes performances by emerging artists and an opening act before the headliner takes the stage. For the full event lineup visit www.westkelownacity.ca/musicinthepark.

West Kelowna Recreation staff will be in the park hosting games and activities for the kids. Food and beverage vendors will also be operating during the concerts.

Music in the Park returns to West Kelowna

