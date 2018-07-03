Courtesy of City of West Kelowna website

Music in the Park returns to West Kelowna

The event kicks off this Friday

  • Jul. 3, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

West Kelowna’s Music in the Park will be returning weekend.

This year will feature Kenny Blues Boss Wayne performing on Friday, July 6 during the free outdoor concert at Memorial Park.

Every Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. until August 24 at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre. Music lovers will enjoy a variety of genres including country, pop and classic rock. West Kelowna Recreation staff will be in the park hosting games and activities for the kids. Food trucks will be operating during the concerts.

For more information through their Facebook page or on their website

