The Burns Lake and District Hospital Auxiliary. (Lakes District Museum Society photo/Lakes District News)

Museum seeking historic information on hospital auxiliary

© 2019 Michael Riis-Christianson and the Lakes District Museum Society

  • May. 12, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

© 2019 Michael Riis-Christianson and the Lakes District Museum Society

The Burns Lake and District Hospital Auxiliary has been serving the Lakes District for more than 70 years. Set up to support the Burns Lake Hospital, it has raised funds for equipment and a host of little ‘extras’ that have improved patient care and made hospital stays more comfortable.

Today, the auxiliary operates a thrift store on Fourth Avenue. Not only does the operation raise funds for health care related projects, but it provides low cost clothing for people in need. It’s a great place to shop!

On May 13, 1982, members of the auxiliary gathered to celebrate the 55th birthday of auxiliary member Jeanne Olson. Seen here, according to archival records, are (standing, left to right) Lillian Schoof, Mabel Hendricks, Verna Watt (holding banner), Joyce Minger (in front of Watt), Jeanne Olson, Anne Moore, (unknown), Julia Buer, Gay Smith, Tina Fehr (holding banner), (possibly) Marguerite Melin, Vivian Zayac, Mildred Watson, Mrs. Shaffer, and (seated, left to right) (possibly Merle Brewer), Lena Partington, Alice Keefe, and Mary Patterson.

Hats off to these women and all the others who have the Burns Lake & District Hospital Auxiliary one of the most successful organizations in the Lakes District.

If you have more information about the hospital auxiliary, its history, and the projects it has supported, please contact the Lakes District Museum.

Burns Lake Lakes District News

Previous story
City council choses direction for aging Johnston Bridge

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Morris Williams Elementary students raise $300 for the food bank

    Help out in garden every week

  • Here’s why the Lakes District Fall Fair was cancelled

    The association hoping to hold the fair in 2022

  • Houston Secondary School’s Earth Day

    Houston Secondary School (HSS) celebrated Earth Day with a hoard of activities from rock painting to wearing blue & green clothes. HSS students also went around the neighborhood to clean up garbage. "Spreading the message of preventing littering and even throwing one piece of garbage can make a big difference in the long run," said Ton Tran, a student at HSS. The students also had a sustainability board where they put sticky notes on the board about a sustainable activity they undertake such as walking to school. (Submitted/Houston Today)

  • District seeks grant to update bylaws

    And decides on 15-minute parking

  • Waste burning continue west of town

    District said it's needed for long term goal of protecting community

  • Snow clearing changes would cost money, survey finds

    Council being asked to give direction

  • LDSS students building bike racks

    The Lakes District Secondary School's (LDSS) metal class taught by Blaine Hastings has been involved in a community-focused project for Burns Lake Rotary Club. Students have built one prototype for a bike rack that will be going in the community and are now working on the second with more to be ordered. Currently, there are three to four students working on the project. "It is always good to recognize positive contributions of our community youth. It is a fun project that is getting students working together on something they will see in our community," said Hastings. (Blaine Hastings photo/Lakes District News)