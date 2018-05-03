Murdered man found in Pitt Meadows identified

The 1996 GMC Jimmy associated with the murder victim. (Contributed)

IHIT asking for public's assistance in death of Delta man.

RCMP have released the identity of a man found dead Monday in rural Pitt Meadows.

On April 30, at around 2:30 p.m., the Ridge Meadows RCMP received a 911 call from a passerby who found a body in the 14500-block of Hale Road.

Police responded and found a deceased male near the dikes. The victim’s death was deemed a homicide and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now investigating.

IHIT has been working with Ridge Meadows RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the B.C. Coroners Service to gather evidence. They have been speaking with residents in the area, seeking any security video footage they might have.

To further the ongoing homicide investigation, IHIT is confirming that 43-year-old Ian Roberts of Delta was the homicide victim.

Roberts was known to police and investigators believe his murder was not a random act.

On April 30 at around 6 a.m., the Langley RCMP recovered a red 1996 GMC Jimmy that was associated to Roberts in the area of 56th Avenue and Logan Avenue.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have seen this vehicle from Saturday through to the early morning hours on Monday.

“I urge those with information about Mr. Robert’s murder to come forward and speak with IHIT,” said Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT.

• Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).