Murder victim found at Penticton high school not a student or young person: RCMP

Police have not been able to ID him nor do they think this killing was random

Police were at Pen Hi all of Sunday investigating and gathering evidence after a body of a man was found there. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

The murder victim discovered on Penticton Secondary Sunday morning, is not a student or young person but police have not been able to identify him.

“As we advance our investigation, the identity of the deceased hasn’t yet been confirmed. However, based on the investigation at this initial stage, and in consultation with the BC Coroners Service, we are confident in releasing to the public that the deceased was not a youth, and not a school district student,” said Const. James Grandy, spokesperson for the Penticton RCMP.

An autopsy is being scheduled with the coroner to determine the cause of death as well as confirm the identity.

“Given the severity and sensitive location, we appreciate our community’s concerns, in particular, the well-being of their children heading back to school. We want to ease these concerns by informing this does not appear to be a random act, and we do not believe there is a threat to the general public, and in particular, students headed back for school,” added Grandy.

The man was discovered by a passerby just before 6 a.m. on the track and field behind Pen Hi.

When officers arrived they located BCEHS attending to a man suffering from critical injuries. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The area was cordoned off and the Penticton RCMP General Investigation Section along with the Forensic Identification Section were on scene Sunday.

Evidence markers were placed on the track and a police dog searched the field for clues.

On Sunday, police took the unusual step to ask the public not to post information to social media.

“We are asking those with information not to share such on social media, but rather in-person to a police officer, so that we may gather untainted, first-hand information which may assist in advancing this investigation,” said Supt. Brian Hunter on Sunday.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information, is asked to call Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, or they can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

