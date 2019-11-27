A GoFundMe page has been started for Saladina Vivancos

Murder charges laid in case of Kelowna woman found dead near Edmonton

Blake Jolicoeur, 36, from Spruce Grove has been charged in the death

  • Nov. 27, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A murder charge has been laid after the discovery of a woman’s body west of Edmonton.

RCMP say Saladina Vivancos, who was 33, was found dead Nov. 17 close to a municipal road.

READ MORE: Former Kelowna woman murdered near Edmonton

A medical examiner determined her death was a homicide.

A 36-year-old Spruce Grove man has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.

Blake Jolicoeur remains in custody

Jolicoeur was to appear Wednesday in Stony Plain court.

Vivancos was formerly from Kelowna and her sister Andrea Soler Labour started a GoFundMe page following Vivancos’ death to raise money to bring her home to B.C. from Alberta, for funeral expenses and to help the family with last-minute travel plans.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Catalytic converter stolen off Salvation Army van in Parksville
Next story
Generational divide separates supporters, opponents at North Delta highrise hearing

Just Posted

Most Read