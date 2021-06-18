Murder charge laid in relation to suspicious Kelowna death

Dereck Donald Sears is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Darren Middleton

A Kelowna man has been charged with murder in relation to a death at a Rutland home early Thursday morning (June 17).

Dereck Donald Sears is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Darren Middleton, whose body was found just before 1:30 a.m. that morning at a home on Sycamore Road in Kelowna.

A Sycamore Road home in Kelowna cordoned off as police conduct an investigation after a man was found dead at the residence on Thursday, June 17. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Police previously said the incident is isolated in nature, and the victim and suspect were known to one another.

Sears has previously been charged with breaching court orders and bail conditions.

He remains in custody after his first appearance in court on Thursday and is scheduled for another court date next week on June 24.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP investigate death at ‘house from hell’

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguezLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News