Murder charge laid in man’s weekend death in Duncan

Murder charge laid after assault on May 4 led to death. (File photo)

RCMP officers in the Cowichan Valley are investigating a weekend murder in Duncan.

Just before 12:30 a.m. on May 4, RCMP officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were called to a residence in the 3200-block of Cowichan Lake Road in North Cowichan for a report of a fight in progress.

When officers arrived, they discovered a 23-year-old man suffering from fatal injuries, and he was pronounced dead at the residence.

Daniel Coogan, 27, was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

He has since been charged with one count of murder and is expected to appear again in court on May 21.

Officers will remain in the area and the scene will be inaccessible for an undetermined amount of time while the investigation progresses.

“While we understand that such an incident is concerning for our residents, we want to reassure our community that this was an isolated incident and the victim and the man charged were known to each other,” said Inspector Chris Bear of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.