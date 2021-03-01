(Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

Murder charge laid in February 2020 stabbing death of Smithers man

Michael Egenolf is charged with the second-degree murder of Brodie Cumiskey

  • Mar. 1, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A 25-year-old Smithers man has been charged with second-degree murder for the stabbing death of Brodie Cumiskey a year ago.

Michael Egenolf was taken into custody was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, March 2.

On Feb. 8, 2020, police were dispatched to a rural Smithers residence following reports of a stabbing. Officers found the 22-year-old Cumiskey seriously injured and having trouble breathing.

“Immediate first aid measures were initiated by frontline members, and then paramedics who arrived on scene,” a press release at the time said. “The victim was transported to the hospital, where, despite all efforts, the 22-year-old Smithers man was pronounced deceased.”

Egenolf was taken into custody at that time, but later released pending a full investigation of the case.

RCMP North Division Major Crimes is handling the investigation and are not releasing any more details at this time.

