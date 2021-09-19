Murals at Osoyoos Legion honour poppy’s 100th anniversary

The poppy has been a symbol of remembrance for 100 years

The walls of the Osoyoos Legion are becoming a lot more colourful these days thanks to local artist Mavik who has been working hard to honour the men and women who served and to honour the poppy.

Two murals are being painted on the building to honour the 100th anniversary of the poppy as a symbol of remembrance, said Lyle Kent, president of the Osoyoos Legion Branch 173.

The murals are on the west and south wall which faces 85th Street. The murals are expected to be complete in the next week, weather permitting.

The Legion is asking various groups of Osoyoos to help support this mural project. Large donations will be recognized with a sponsorship plaque.

Other Legions around B.C. are getting murals painted in honour of the poppy’s 100th anniversary as a symbol of remembrance.

Local artist Mavik is painting two murals on the Osoyoos Legion to honour the poppy and its 100th anniversary as a symbol of remembrance. (Facebook)

